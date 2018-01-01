ETC TV 3 - Local Channel 3
Trading Time
Join us every week day at 5pm for Trading Time.
The Cherie Martin Show
Join Cherie Martin LIVE, Mon-Thu at 11am ENCORE @ 6pm & 1am.
Mountain Music
Great music with great friends on Thursday morning at 11:30.
Hans Cooks the South
Join Hans Wednesdays at 7:30pm to learn amazing new recipes.
Partin Family & Friends
Join the Partin’s playing amazing songs at 8:30pm on Sat. & Sun.
Songs of Praise
Local gospel groups. Tune in every Sat. at 6:30pm and Wed. at 11pm.
Open House
See unique North Georgia homes. Watch Lynn every Monday at 8pm.
Evening of Promise
Songs and praise with hosts Eric and Patrick on Sat. at 6pm.
Generations
Join Al and Dana Sat. at 10pm while they find unique musical talent.
Appalachian Adventures
Join Joni on Tues. at 11:30pm, Wed. at 8:30pm & Sat. at 9:30pm.
Country Cam
Join Joni as she interviews local children. Mon. at 7:30pm & Sun. at 1pm.
Davis Bro. Variety Show
Join Larry & Vic while they pick on Wed. at 8pm & Sun. at 9pm.