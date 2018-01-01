ETC TV 3 - Local Channel 3

 Phone Book   |     Web Pay   |     E-Mail   |     Contact
For Sports  
ngnsports@ellijay.com
Trading Time  
tradingtime@etcmail.com
866.989.2289
Advertising  
etc3advertising@ellijay.com

Shows
Trading Time  
ETC Trading Time Join us every week day at 5pm for Trading Time.
The Cherie Martin Show  
The Cherie Martin Show Join Cherie Martin LIVE, Mon-Thu at 11am ENCORE @ 6pm & 1am.
Mountain Music  
Mountain Music Great music with great friends on Thursday morning at 11:30.
Hans Cooks the South  
Hans Cooks the South Join Hans Wednesdays at 7:30pm to learn amazing new recipes.
Partin Family & Friends  
Partin Family & Friends Join the Partin’s playing amazing songs at 8:30pm on Sat. & Sun.
Songs of Praise  
Songs of Praise Local gospel groups. Tune in every Sat. at 6:30pm and Wed. at 11pm.
Open House  
Open House See unique North Georgia homes. Watch Lynn every Monday at 8pm.
Evening of Promise  
Evening of Promise Songs and praise with hosts Eric and Patrick on Sat. at 6pm.
Generations  
Generations Join Al and Dana Sat. at 10pm while they find unique musical talent.
Appalachian Adventures  
Appalachian Adventures Join Joni on Tues. at 11:30pm, Wed. at 8:30pm & Sat. at 9:30pm.
Country Cam  
Country Cam Join Joni as she interviews local children. Mon. at 7:30pm & Sun. at 1pm.
Davis Bro. Variety Show  
Davis Brothers Variety Show Join Larry & Vic while they pick on Wed. at 8pm & Sun. at 9pm.
 800.660.6826
Ball Ground:  678.454.2271     Blue Ridge:  706.946.2271     Ducktown:  423.548.2271     Ellijay:  706.276.2271     Jasper:  706.253.2271
